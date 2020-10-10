Coronavirus: US cases hit two-month high, 10 states report record increases

New cases of COVID-19 in the US hit a two-month high on Friday with over 58,000 infections of the new coronavirus reported and hospitalizations in the Midwest at record levels for a fifth day in a row, according to a Reuters analysis.

Read more: Over 10 million coronavirus cases in Latin America, Caribbean



Ten of the 50 states reported record one-day rises in cases on Friday, including the Midwestern states of Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri and Ohio.

Wisconsin and Illinois recorded over 3,000 new cases for a second day in a row - a two-day trend not seen even during the height of the previous outbreak in the spring, according to Reuters data.

The Western states of Montana, New Mexico and Wyoming also reported their biggest one-day jumps in cases, as did Oklahoma and West Virginia.

Nineteen states have seen record increases in new cases so far in October.

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by One World Trade Center two days before the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, amid the coronavirus disease, in the lower section Manhattan, New York City, US, September 9, 2020. (Reuters)

There is no federal mandate to wear a mask, and 17 states do not require them, according to a Reuters analysis.

In addition to rising cases, hospitals in several states are straining to handle an influx of patients.

Seven states on Friday reported record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients: Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

In the Midwest, hospitalizations rose to nearly 9,000, continuing a streak of records that began on Monday.

There are now over 34,000 hospitalized nationally, up 18 percent in the past two weeks.

While deaths nationally continue to trend downward, the US is losing on average 700 lives a day. Three states reported a record one-day increase in fatalities on Friday: Arkansas, Missouri and Montana.

Health experts caution that deaths are a lagging indicator and usually rise weeks aftercases climb.

Read more:

Congressman requests UK strip Prince Harry, Meghan of titles for election remarks

Israel to ‘immediately’ bring over 2,000 Ethiopian Jews: Netanyahu

Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency in Madrid after surge in cases

Last Update: Saturday, 10 October 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20