Coronavirus in Iran: Rouhani adviser Mohammad Bagher Nobakht contracts COVID-19

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, a top economist and adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, said he has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Nobakht, an Iranian vice president and the head of the country’s Planning and Budget Organization, tweeted that his overall health is “favorable,” but added that he is currently hospitalized for further examination.

Coronavirus has infected and killed a number of Iranian officials since it reached the country in February.

As of Saturday, the virus has killed more than 28,200 people and infected more than 496,200 in Iran, according to health ministry figures.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran will start imposing fines for breaches of health regulations in the capital Tehran.

