Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia: 4,000 workers, 100,000 facemasks to ensure safe Umrah

At least 4,000 workers have been employed, 100,000 face masks made available and 9,000 sanitized prayer rugs have been provided this Umrah season to ensure the health and safety of pilgrims amid the ongoing coronavirus, according to authorities in Mecca.

The General Presidency of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque Affairs said it has employed 4,000 workers equipped with the latest technologies and environmentally friendly materials to ensure a safe and healthy Umrah this season.

Saudi Arabia allowed the resumption of the Umrah pilgrimage amid strict coronavirus precautions last Sunday. In the initial phase, citizens and nationals residing inside the Kingdom will be allowed to perform Umrah with a 30 percent capacity limit that ensures adherence to coronavirus precautionary measures, which translates to 6,000 pilgrims per day in the Grand Mosque in Mecca.

Dr. Abdul-Rahman bin Abdulaziz al-Sudais, the head of the General Presidency of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque Affairs, also said that 9,000 sanitized prayer rugs have been distributed over the grounds of the Holy Mosques as well.

A distance of two meters have been placed between each prayer rug and three meters between each row during prayers, as part of rules and regulations adhering to safety guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The General Presidency of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque Affairs has provided several sites in the Grand Holy Mosque to raise awareness, provide instructions and stress the importance of social distancing, in addition to distributing masks, sanitizers, and gifts to Umrah performers according to preventive and precautionary measures.

The Director General of Social Services at the Presidency Janadi Madkhali said that 100,000 masks, 2,000 hand sanitizers, and gifts that contain disinfecting wipes, masks and prayer rugs were also provided.

