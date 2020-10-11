Coronavirus: Iran nuclear chief tests positive for COVID-19

Iran’s nuclear chief and former foreign minister Ali Akbar Salehi has tested positive for coronavirus, state media reported on Sunday.

Salehi, who heads the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), tested positive for coronavirus on October 3, the official IRNA news agency reported citing a press release by the AEOI.

Salehi is feeling “well” and is currently self-isolating and working from home, according to the press release.

On Saturday, Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, an Iranian vice president and the head of the country’s Planning and Budget Organization, tweeted that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus has infected and killed a number of Iranian officials since it reached the country in February.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and the Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi attend Iran nuclear talks meetings in Vienna, Austria on July 6, 2015. (AFP)

As of Saturday, the virus has killed more than 28,200 people and infected more than 496,200 in Iran, according to health ministry figures.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran will start imposing fines for breaches of health regulations in the capital Tehran.

