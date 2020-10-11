Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports a drop in cases with 323 COVID-19 infections

Saudi Arabia reported a drop in its daily COVID-19 cases with 323 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.

The total number of cases in the Kingdom now stands at 339,267 cases, 8,894 of which are active cases.

Additionally, 593 recoveries were reported, making the total number of recoveries 325,330.

The death toll was 5,043 after 25 deaths were recorced on Sunday.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (323) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (25) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (593) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (325,330) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/lCpT8964F9 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) October 11, 2020

The city of Medina had 64 cases acccording to the health ministry. The capital, Riyadh, had 27 COVID-19 cases, while Hafouf had 21 cases.

Last week, Saudi Arabia announced that students across all levels will remain under the distance learning system for the remainder of the semester amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a confirmation from the Kingdom’s Education Minister.

The Kingdom successfully implemented an internal emergency and crisis plan from February 1 that helped facilitate the move from in-person classes to distance learning.

