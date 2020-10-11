CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE confirms 1,096 COVID-19 cases after 133,935 in single day

people observe social distancing while gathering to watch the Dubai fountain show which resumes as the Gulf emirate emerges from a lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, UAE, June 2, 2020. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Sunday 11 October 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,096 new coronavirus cases after conducting 133,935 COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Sunday.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The significantly high number of tests is part of the health ministry’s plan to expand the scope of testing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

In addition to the new cases, another 1,311 recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NCEMA confirmed two people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died due to complications.


Read more:

Dubai business conditions improve amid COVID-19 spike

Oman to impose movement ban starting from Oct. 11

UK study tests if tuberculosis vaccine protects against COVID-19

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top