Coronavirus: UAE confirms 1,096 COVID-19 cases after 133,935 in single day

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,096 new coronavirus cases after conducting 133,935 COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Sunday.

The significantly high number of tests is part of the health ministry’s plan to expand the scope of testing in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

In addition to the new cases, another 1,311 recoveries were also recorded over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NCEMA confirmed two people who had tested positive for coronavirus have died due to complications.



Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20