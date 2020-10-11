Coronavirus: UAE confirms 1,096 COVID-19 cases after 133,935 in single day

The United Arab Emirates has confirmed 1,096 new coronavirus cases after conducting 133,935 COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced on Sunday.
The Ministry of Health conducts 133,935 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,096 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,311 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/UpIaLrqrDn— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 11, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 13:20 - GMT 10:20