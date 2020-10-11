Coronavirus: UK at ‘tipping point,’ England braces for more restrictions

Millions of people in northern England are anxiously waiting to hear how much further virus restrictions will be tightened as one of the British government’s leading medical advisers warned Sunday that the country is at a crucial juncture in the second wave of the coronavirus.

England’s deputy chief medical officer, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, said the UK is at a “tipping point similar to where we were in March” following a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases.

“But we can prevent history repeating itself if we all act now,” he said. “Now we know where it is and how to tackle it — let’s grasp this opportunity and prevent history from repeating itself.”

All across Europe including the UK, there have been huge increases in coronavirus cases over the past few weeks following the reopening of large sectors of the economy, as well as schools and universities. Infection levels, — and deaths — in the UK are rising at their fastest rates in months.

A pedestrian passes the Royal Opera House, which remains closed due to restrictions to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, in London's West End on July 6, 2020. (AFP)

Without quick action, there are fears that UK hospitals will be overwhelmed in the coming weeks at a time of year when they are already at their busiest with winter-related afflictions like the flu.

The UK has experienced Europe’s deadliest outbreak, with an official death toll of 42,825, up another 65 on Sunday.

Last Update: Sunday, 11 October 2020 KSA 20:17 - GMT 17:17