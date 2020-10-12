Coronavirus: Dubai residents can get COVID-19 PCR test at malls, appointment required

The Dubai Health Authority announced the launch of COVID-19 PCR testing stations at malls across the emirate including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira, according to the Dubai Media Office.

“The PCR testing stations… are receiving customers seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on appointment basis,” the government office’s statement read.

The new service was launched for residents who require a test prior to traveling or other non-medical reasons, but it is not for those who have a fever or respiratory symptoms. Residents can call the DHA at 800DHA (800342) to book an appointment.

The test costs 150 aed ($40) and results are delivered within 24 hours, according to the statement. Each station reportedly has the capacity to conduct 180 tests pers day.

“Launching COVID-19 PCR testing station across malls in Dubai is in line with the DHA’s pre-emptive and precautionary measures to combat the disease and is in line with the DHA’s keenness to ensure that Dubai residents can have easy access to COVID-19 PCR testing,” the Dubai Media Office said in the statement.



Health authorities across the United Arab Emirates have significantly expanded the country’s testing capacity, processing over 100,000 COVID-19 tests per day.



Earlier this month, the government announced that over 10 million coronavirus test had been conducted, becoming the first country in the world where the number of COVID-19 tests performed exceed the total population.



The UAE has confirmed 107,293 coronavirus cases as of October 12 with an 89 percent recovery rate and a death toll of 446, according to the health ministry.

