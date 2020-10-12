CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Russia able to be flexible in coronavirus response despite surge, says Kremlin

A medical specialist wearing protective gear takes a swab from a man at Sheremetyevo International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus outside Moscow, Russia. (Reuters)
Reuters, Moscow Monday 12 October 2020
The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia could afford to be more flexible in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic than earlier this year when it imposed a lockdown.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had more room for maneuver this time round because of better available treatment methods, more hospital beds, and a tried and tested system in place to tackle the virus.

Russia, which has no lockdown currently, recorded a new record increase in coronavirus cases on Sunday. Earlier on Monday, new cases remained close to that level.

More than 37.42 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,074,688 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Last Update: Monday, 12 October 2020 KSA 17:38 - GMT 14:38

