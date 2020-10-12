UK’s high COVID-19 infection rates in young people hitting older patients

High COVID-19 infections rates amongst young people are now beginning to spread to older age groups in parts of England, Deputy Chief Medical Office Jonathan Van-Tam said on Monday, predicting the pattern would continue elsewhere.

“This is, again, of a significant concern ... because, of course, the elderly suffer a much worse course with COVID-19. They are admitted to hospital for longer periods, and they are more difficult to save,” Van-Tam said at a government briefing presenting charts on the spread of the virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to impose a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England as the COVID-19 outbreak accelerates, though anger is rising at the cost of the stringent curtailment of freedoms.



Johnson has chaired an emergency response committee, known as a COBRA meeting, and will then address parliament at around 1430 GMT, offering lawmakers a vote later in the week on the measures. He will then hold a press conference.

