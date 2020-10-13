Coronavirus: UAE records highest number of daily cases with 1,315 infections

The UAE on Tuesday recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak with 1,315 infections, the country's official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The announcement is the first time the UAE has reported more than 1,300 cases in a single day, topping the previous record of 1,231 on October 4.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 108,608, and the total number of recoveries to 100,007 after 1,452 recoveries were recorded on Tuesday.

WAM added that 96,989 tests were conducted in 24 hours.

Additionally, the death toll rose to 448 after two new deaths were reported.

Coronavirus developments in the UAE

Human trials of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V, will be held in the United Arab Emirates, the second country after Belarus to take part in the program of which results are expected before the end of November, Moscow said on Monday.

The trial in the UAE has received regulatory approval from the Gulf state’s health ministry, and the process will be supported by local laboratory provider PureHealth, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said in a statement.

Separately, Dubai has also made it easier for residents to get tested.

The Dubai Health Authority announced the launch of COVID-19 PCR testing stations at malls across the emirate including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira on Monday.

