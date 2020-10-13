White House doctor says US President Trump tested negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has been determined negative for the coronavirus using a rapid test, his White House physician said Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness.
“I can share with you that he tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card,” Sean Conley said in a memo released to the public.
The doctor said the negative determination had taken into account a number of measurements, and not just the rapid test alone.
Last Update: Tuesday, 13 October 2020 KSA 00:58 - GMT 21:58