White House doctor says US President Trump tested negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One prior to departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, Oct. 12, 2020. (AFP)
AFP Monday 12 October 2020
US President Donald Trump has been determined negative for the coronavirus using a rapid test, his White House physician said Monday, 10 days after the president announced he had contracted the potentially-deadly illness.

“I can share with you that he tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card,” Sean Conley said in a memo released to the public.

The doctor said the negative determination had taken into account a number of measurements, and not just the rapid test alone.

