Coronavirus: Spain’s Catalonia region orders bars and restaurants for 15-day shutdown

The Spanish region of Catalonia, which includes the city of Barcelona, ordered bars and restaurants to close for 15 days from Thursday night onwards and limited the numbers of people allowed in shops to try tocurb a surge in coronavirus cases.
The measures will need to be authorized by a court, Aragones said, adding that he was confident they would secure legal backing. Restaurant associations had said earlier on Wednesday they would file a lawsuit against any closure.
Barcelona bar owner Gladys Roda said, “I want to trust our scientists, not politicians, and I think that if they say that things should be closed...they have their reasons.”
But she added, that an economic level this could be ruinous.
In addition to the measures affecting hospitality, non-professional sport competitions will be suspended and the region’s gyms will only be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity.
Casinos and bingo halls will be closed, shops and large shopping centers will see capacity limited to 30 percent, and cultural events will only be allowed to run at 50 percent capacity and must finish by 11 p.m.
The local government will disburse 40 million euros in aid to bars and restaurants.