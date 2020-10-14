Coronavirus: UAE registers highest daily COVID-19 tally since start of outbreak

The United Arab Emirates registered its highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases since the outbreak began, with 1,431 infections in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Wednesday.

This raises the total number of confirmed cases to 110,039, according to the ministry.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 450.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the country rose to 101,659 after 1,652 people recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health conducts 103,132 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,431 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,652 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/fdvicgLvNe — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 14, 2020

The UAE has been witnessing a surge in new infections, largely due to people not following protocol measures.

Health officials have urged the public to continue to adhere to preventative measures at all times. Face masks must be worn at all times when out in public, except while eating or drinking, and a two-meter distance must be kept between individuals.

