Coronavirus: Europe’s surge in COVID-19 cases of ‘great concern,’ says WHO

The World Health Organization's European office said Thursday that the soaring number of Covid-19 cases in Europe has caused “great concern,” but said the situation was still better than the peaks in April.
“The evolving epidemiological situation in Europe raises great concern. Daily numbers of cases are up, hospital admissions are up,” the WHO's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge told a press conference.
“Covid is now the fifth leading cause of deaths and the bar of a 1,000 deaths per day has now been reached.”
Last Update: Thursday, 15 October 2020