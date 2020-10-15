Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 472 COVID-19 cases, 507 recoveries

Saudi Arabia reported 472 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, along with 507 new recoveries, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom rose to 341,062, while the total number of recoveries was 327,327.
The death toll was 5,127 after 19 new deaths were recorded on Thursday.
There are now 8,608 active coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia, the health ministry said, 829 of which are critical cases.
The city of Medina continues to record the highest number of infections in the Kingdom with 83 cases reported on Thursday. Yanbu had 56 COVID-19 cases, and Mecca had 38 cases.
Last Update: Thursday, 15 October 2020 KSA 15:50 - GMT 12:50