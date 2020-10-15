Coronavirus: Trump’s son Barron tested positive for COVID-19, says Melania Trump

President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron tested positive for COVID-19 but exhibited no symptoms, after both of his parents contracted the virus, first lady Melania Trump said on Wednesday.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Melania Trump said in a statement.

She said Barron has since tested negative for the virus.

On October 2, President Trump announced that he and Melania have tested positive for coronavirus and will be in quarantine.

On Monday October 12, a White House physician announced that President Trump has been determined negative for the coronavirus using a rapid test.

“I can share with you that he tested negative, on consecutive days, using the Abbot BinaxNOW antigen card,” Sean Conley said in a memo released to the public.

