Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,398 new COVID-19 cases after 114,147 tests

An Emirati man and woman ride an escalator at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Thursday 15 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates confirmed 1,398 new coronavirus cases after conducting an additional 114,147 additional tests over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced Thursday.

Two COVID-19 related deaths were also reported. Meanwhile, 1,666 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

The UAE recorded its highest increase yet on Wednesday after 1,431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a 24-hour period.

As of October 15, the health ministry has confirmed 111,437 cases, 103,325 recoveries and 52 deaths, according to the official WAM news agency.

Health officials continue to urge people to adhere to coronavirus prevention measures, including wearing a face mask and social distancing, in effort to slow the spread of the virus after the recent surge in infections.


Last Update: Thursday, 15 October 2020 KSA 16:47 - GMT 13:47

