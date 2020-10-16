Coronavirus: The UAE reports 1,412 new COVID-19 cases as infections rise

The United Arab Emirates has reported 1,412 new coronavirus cases after conducting 116,470 tests over the past 24 hours, according to the NCEMA.

Three COVID-19 related deaths were also reported on Thursday. Meanwhile, 1,618 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.

The UAE recorded its highest increase yet on Wednesday after 1,431 new COVID-19 cases were reported in a 24-hour period.

As of October 16, the health ministry has confirmed 112,849 positive cases, 455 deaths and 104,943 recoveries.

Health officials continue to urge people to adhere to coronavirus prevention measures, including wearing a face mask and social distancing, in effort to slow the spread of the virus after the recent surge in infections.

Earlier on Thursday, te UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan announced that had received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine currently in trial in the country.

“Corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life,” Sheikh Abdullah said in tweet he shared along with a photo of a healthcare worker injecting his arm with what appears to be the vaccine.

The UAE in September issued emergency approval for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers fighting the virus in the country.

Last Update: Friday, 16 October 2020 KSA 13:22 - GMT 10:22