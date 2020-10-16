Coronavirus: US crosses 8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, John Hopkins tally shows

The United States surpassed on Friday eight million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the John Hopkins University tally.
The number of cases in the US reached 8,008,402, which is the highest in the world. India and Brazil came in second and third, with 7.4 million and 5.1 million cases respectively.
The John Hopkins tally also shows that more than 218,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the US. This is the highest death toll in any single country in the world.
Last Update: Friday, 16 October 2020 KSA 21:11 - GMT 18:11