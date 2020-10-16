NHS England in talks on potential coronavirus vaccine rollout from December: Report

The National Health Service (NHS) is in talks with the British Medical Association (BMA) and others around mobilizing the rollout of a potential COVID-19 vaccine from December, Pulse website for health professionals reported on Thursday.



There is optimism around the first cohorts being given a vaccine in December but there is a 50/50 chance of the vaccine being available by that time, Pulse reported, citing a person close to the discussions.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.



Talks are taking place between NHS England, the BMA and other groups over who will administer vaccines and who will receive it first, Pulse reported, citing multiple sources.



The government had proposed in August to allow more healthcare workers to administer vaccines.



There is debate on whether the first people to be vaccinated will be care home patients and their staff, or health care professionals, including general practitioners.



NHS England, BMA and Department for Health and Social Care did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters on Thursday.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there were some hopeful signs that a vaccine would be secured for COVID-19 but that the country must be realistic because it could not be taken for granted.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: 'Sweet 16' party leads to 37 infections, 270 in quarantine in New York

Coronavirus: Finger pointed at Swiss yodeling 'super spreader' concert

Coronavirus: Europe, US reel as COVID-19 infections surge at record pace

Last Update: Friday, 16 October 2020 KSA 01:23 - GMT 22:23