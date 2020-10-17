CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Singapore active COVID-19 cases drop below 100, lowest in months

People, some wearing a protective facemask amid fears about the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, crosses the road in Singapore on February 26, 2020. (AFP)
Bloomberg Saturday 17 October 2020
Text size A A A

Singapore’s active coronavirus cases fell to the lowest level in seven months as the government reigns in local transmissions.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

There were 89 active cases in the city-state, falling below 100 for the first time since March 12, the Ministry of Health said Friday. Earlier this week, Singapore said it recorded no new local infections for the first time since February, signaling a rebound from an outbreak in migrant worker dormitories that at one stage contributed to more than a thousand infections a day.

Virus cases in Singapore have been kept at low levels through mandatory mask-wearing and other social distancing measures as the economy largely re-opened in June.

Singapore has recorded 28 deaths from the pandemic, according to the statement.

Read more:

Leading drug maker in India laments low testing levels in country

US Presidential nominee Biden, running mate Harris test negative for coronavirus

Coronavirus pandemic beliefs may be gender-based, survey shows

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 17 October 2020 KSA 08:04 - GMT 05:04

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top