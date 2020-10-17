US Presidential nominee Biden, running mate Harris test negative for coronavirus

US Democratic Presidential nominee and former vice president Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris have both tested negative for the coronavirus, the Biden campaign said on Friday.

Their COVID-19 tests came a day after the campaign announced that three individuals connected to it had tested positive, including Harris’ communications director Liz Allen.

During our contact tracing, we discovered around noon today that a member of the company that charters my airplane has also tested positive for COVID. This crew member was on the plane with me, but was more than 50 feet away.



My COVID test from last night came back negative. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 15, 2020

Harris had decided to suspend travelling for campaign events throughout the weekend as a precaution.

“Senator Harris’ contact with the crew member on her flight, and her staffer, were so incidental that she is not required to quarantine. Nonetheless, we postponed her travel plans out of an abundance of caution given even this incidental contact,” the campaign said in a statement.

She plans to get back on the road on Monday.

Prior to the negative test results, the campaign had said that Biden flew on an airplane with someone who later on tested positive for COVID-19, but that the presidential nominee was not in close contact with that person and there was no need for him to quarantine.

“Vice President Biden was not in close contact, as defined by the CDC, with this individual at any time,” the statement said, adding they both wore masks during the flights, which occurred on Monday and Tuesday.

Medical advisers to the campaign said none of the individuals who tested positive were ever close enough to Biden to directly expose him to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

