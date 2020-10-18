After coronavirus, China passes biosecurity law to prevent infectious diseases

China’s top legislative body passed a new biosecurity law aimed at preventing and managing

infectious diseases, state news agency Xinhua reported late on Saturday.

Read more: China warns it may detain US citizens over scholar probes: Report

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee voted to adopt the law on Saturday, according to Xinhua, and it would come into effect on April 15, 2021.

The law would establish systems for biosecurity risk prevention and control, including risk monitoring and early warning, risk investigation and assessment, and information sharing.

It would also have provisions to prevent and respond to specific biosecurity risks, including major emerging infectious diseases, epidemic and sudden outbreaks, and biotechnology research, development and application, reported Xinhua.

China had announced in May that it aimed to fast-track the passing of the biosecurity law by year-end, following the global coronavirus outbreak which was first detected in the Chinese

city of Wuhan.

A group of people eat next to a restaurant in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province on May 27, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

China has managed to nearly stamp out domestic transmissions of the coronavirus following aggressive measures to curb its spread.

New infections detected last week in the eastern coastal city of Qingdao however ended China’s run of about two months without reporting a local case.

China’s health commission last reported 13 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 17, bringing the mainland’s total number of confirmed cases to 85,672.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Divided world is failing COVID-19 test, says UN chief

Coronavirus: Curfew begins for 20 million French people

Coronavirus: Police given access to details of people told to self-isolate by UK gov

Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 10:32 - GMT 07:32