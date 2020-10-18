Coronavirus: Dubai to allow weddings, social events to resume

Dubai will allow weddings and social events to resume on October 22, with required coronavirus preventative measures in place, according to Dubai Media Office.

All attendees at the events must wear face masks at all times, except when seated at a table. Only five guests are allowed to be seated at each table, which should be placed at least two meters apart from each other, according to the directive.

Read more: High-level US delegation heading to UAE, Bahrain, Israel for historic business summit

Attendees should avoid shaking hands, kissing, and hugging, and "only stick to non-physical greetings." They should also avoid being seated face-to-face and maintain a distance of at least 1.5 meters between each other.

The maximum length of an event is four hours. A hall is allowed to host a maximum of 200 people, while homes and tents are allowed a maximum of 30 people.

Emirati men dance during a mass wedding ceremony in the emirate of Umm al-Qaiwain on June 14, 2009. (File photo: AFP)

The latest guidance comes one day after the UAE reported a record high number of daily coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 1,538 new cases detected.

Read more: UAE FM latest official to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The previous record high number of daily cases, recorded Wednesday, was 1,431.

Infections in the country have hovered above 1,000 per day since October 5, when the UAE reported 932 new cases.

The UAE has conducted over 10 million tests since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the first country in the world where the number of COVID-19 tests performed exceed the total population, according to government spokesman Dr. Omar al-Hammadi.

A medical worker wearing protective suit and face shield carries out tests at the Biogenix Laboratories, which performs COVID-19 detection tests, in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

The country’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management (NCEMA) announced earlier this month the formation of seven inspection teams - one in each emirate - to monitor the application of precautionary COVID-19 measures.

NCEMA also called on the health sector to prepare vaccination campaigns nationwide for a potential flu outbreak.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to pray in Grand Mosque in Mecca

‘Forever from Mosul’: Iraq Jewish diaspora reflects on roots with scholars, UN rep

Israel-Bahrain peace: Official delegation lands in Manama for formal ceremony

Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 17:28 - GMT 14:28