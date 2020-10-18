Coronavirus: PLO’s Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital for COVID-19 treatment

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance from his home in the occupied West Bank on Sunday to a hospital in Israel for treatment of a worsening coronavirus infection, the Palestine Liberation Organization said.
Erekat, 65, has been receiving medical care at home since disclosing on October 8 that he had contracted the virus. In addition to his role as chief negotiator, Erekat is secretary-general of the PLO.
“Following his contraction of COVID-19, and due to the chronic health problems he faces in the respiratory system, Dr. Erekat’s condition now requires medical attention in a hospital. He is currently being transferred to a hospital in Tel Aviv,” the PLO’s Negotiations Affairs Department said in a statement.
There is heightened concern over Erekat’s vulnerability because he underwent a lung transplant in the United States in 2017. Witnesses said Erekat was on a stretcher when he was placed inside an Israeli ambulance outside his home in Jericho.
