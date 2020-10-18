Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to pray in Grand Mosque in Mecca

Saudi Arabia allowed on Sunday both citizens and residents to pray in the Grand Mosque in Mecca for the first time after suspending prayers in the Holy mosque as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
فيديو | جموع المصلين يؤدون صلاة الفجر في #المسجد_الحرام بعد السماح بأداء الصلوات للمواطنين والمقيمين من داخل #المملكة#الإخبارية pic.twitter.com/tmMRTg1Wk4— قناة الإخبارية (@alekhbariyatv) October 18, 2020
SHOW MORE
ها هم المشتاقون يستعدون لصلاة الفجر في #المسجد_الحرام محترزين فرحين بالعودة. #بسلام_آمنين pic.twitter.com/3kSEte05cV— رئاسة شؤون الحرمين (@ReasahAlharmain) October 18, 2020
Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 05:50 - GMT 02:50