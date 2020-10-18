CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to pray in Grand Mosque in Mecca

Group of worshipers pray Fajr (the dawn prayer) in front of the Holy Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, on October 18, 2020. (Screengrab/@alekhbariyatv)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English Sunday 18 October 2020
Saudi Arabia allowed on Sunday both citizens and residents to pray in the Grand Mosque in Mecca for the first time after suspending prayers in the Holy mosque as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A group of worshipers prayed Fajr (the dawn prayer) in front of the Holy Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, as Jama’a (group prayer), state TV AlEkhbariya reported.

Saudi Arabia had suspended in March all Friday prayers and daily prayers in mosques across the Kingdom as a COVID-19 precaution.

The Kingdom had held a limited season of Hajj pilgrimage and began allowing Umrah pilgrimage in stages starting from October 4.

Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus tally stood at 341,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 328,165 recovered patients, and 5,165 deaths as of Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health.

