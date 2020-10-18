Coronavirus: Tehran official calls for city ‘total shutdown’ amid COVID-19 surge

Iran’s capital Tehran should go into a “total shutdown” for at least two weeks to stop further coronavirus deaths, according to the head of the city council.

Iran, the Middle East’s worst-hit country by the coronavirus, is experiencing its third surge of infections since announcing its first cases in February.

“We must think about a total shutdown of Tehran due to the high prevalence of the coronavirus, or else we will not overcome the third wave [of the disease],” the state-run IRIB news agency quoted Mohsen Hashemi, head of the Tehran city council, as saying on Sunday.

Iranians wear face masks as a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic precaution, in Iran's capital Tehran on October 14, 2020. (AFP)

Tehran’s daily coronavirus death toll is nearing 150, Hashemi said, adding: “These statistics show that more special measures should be taken to tackle the coronavirus, as previous actions and plans have failed.”

With 14,931 fatalities so far, Tehran’s coronavirus death toll accounts for almost half of Iran’s overall death toll from the virus, Nahid Khodakarami, member of the Tehran city council, said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Iran’s coronavirus death toll surpassed 30,000, according to the health ministry.

The number of confirmed cases rose by 4,103 to 526,490, the ministry said.

