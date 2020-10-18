CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,215 new cases as death toll rises after four fatalities

An Emirati man and woman ride an escalator at Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. (File photo: AP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Sunday 18 October 2020
Text size A A A

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,215 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 115,602, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health officials have detected over 1,000 new infections daily since October 5. On Saturday, health officials said that the highest number of new cases – 1,538 new cases – was recorded.

Four people died in the past 24 hours, which raises the virus-related death toll in the UAE to 463.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in the country rose to 107,516 after 1,162 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE FM latest official to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus: UAE reports record high number of cases at 1,538

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top