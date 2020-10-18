Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,215 new cases as death toll rises after four fatalities

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,215 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 115,602, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.
Last Update: Sunday, 18 October 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45