The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,111,152 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Sunday.

At least 39,742,730 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 27,341,000 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Saturday, 5,302 new deaths and 372,882 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,033 new deaths, followed by the United States with 661 and Brazil with 461.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 219,289 deaths from 8,106,752 cases. At least 3,220,573 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 153,675 deaths from 5,224,362 cases, India with 114,031 deaths from 7,494,551 cases, Mexico with 86,059 deaths from 847,108 cases, and the United Kingdom with 43,579 deaths from 705,428 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 102 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 90, Bolivia 73 and Brazil 72.

China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,672 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,786 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 379,605 deaths from 1,046,3815 cases, Europe 249,826 deaths from 7,331,743 infections, and the United States and Canada 229,035 deaths from 8,303,073 cases.

Asia has reported 159,279 deaths from 9,673,315 cases, the Middle East 52,851 deaths from 2,299,676 cases, Africa 39,552 deaths from 1,637,885 cases, and Oceania 1,004 deaths from 33,223 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

