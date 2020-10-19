Coronavirus: Russia records record high 15,982 COVID-19 cases

Russia's daily tally of coronavirus cases surged to a new record high of 15,982 on Monday, including 5,376 in the capital Moscow, pushing the national case total to 1,415,316 since the pandemic began.
Authorities reported 179 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 24,366.
The announcement came on the day that global coronavirus infections crossed 40 million, according to a tally by Reuters.
Countries in the northern hemisphere including Russia have suffered from increases in cases as the cold winter weather sets in.
Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 11:20 - GMT 08:20