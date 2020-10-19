Coronavirus: Lebanese security chief tests positive after meeting senior US officials

A top Lebanese security official who recently met with members of the Trump administration in Washington has tested positive for the coronavirus, Lebanon's General Security announced Monday.

Major Gen. Abbas Ibrahim was scheduled to depart the US capital for Paris on Monday but his positive test has now forced him to cancel meetings with French officials, his office said.

Ibrahim was in the US after being invited by the families of former US hostages he helped release overseas.

During his trip Ibrahim met with senior US officials, including National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale. It has been reported that Ibrahim also met with CIA chief Gina Haspel.

Reports suggest that Ibrahim carried new information to the US administration on Austin Tice, an American journalist who was captured in Syria in 2012.

The Trump administration, NSC and the State Department would not comment on Ibrahim's visit.

