Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 381 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Saudi Arabia detected 381 new coronavirus cases, 357 recoveries and 16 deaths on Monday, the Ministry of Health reported.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom to 342,583, while the total recoveries are 328,895.
The death toll rose to 5,201.
The city of Medina continues to record the highest number of cases in the country with 60 detected on Monday. Yanbu had 42 coronavirus cases, and Mecca reported 27 cases.
The health ministry reported that there were 8,487 active cases in the Kingdom. Of those, 844 are critical cases.
Saudi Arabia allowed on Sunday both citizens and residents to pray in the Grand Mosque in Mecca for the first time after suspending prayers in the Holy mosque as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Read more:
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports under 400 new cases, 20 new deaths in 24 hours
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows citizens, residents to pray in Grand Mosque in Mecca
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Russia’s Putin discuss COVID-19, OPEC+ agreements
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 15:46 - GMT 12:46