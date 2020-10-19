CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

UAE’s coronavirus tally continues to rise with 915 new cases, three deaths

A health worker checks a passenger at Dubai International Airport. (File photo: AFP)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Monday 19 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates’ coronavirus tally continues to rise with 915 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 116,517, the Ministry of Health and Prevention reported on Monday.

Health officials had been detecting over 1,000 new infections daily since October 5. On Saturday, health officials said that the highest number of new cases – 1,538 new cases – was recorded.

Three people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 466.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries climbed to 108,811 after 1,295 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

