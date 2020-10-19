UAE’s coronavirus tally continues to rise with 915 new cases, three deaths

The United Arab Emirates’ coronavirus tally continues to rise with 915 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 116,517, the Ministry of Health and Prevention reported on Monday.
Last Update: Monday, 19 October 2020 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39