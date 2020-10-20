CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Eight positive in latest Premier League COVID-19 tests

Sir Alex Ferguson and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward wearing protective face masks in the stands during the match. (Pool via Reuters/Richard Heathcote)
Reuters Tuesday 20 October 2020
The Premier League said on Monday that eight people had returned positive results in its latest round of COVID-19 tests conducted on players and staff last week.

The league said the individuals who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus would now self-isolate for 10 days.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 12 October and Sunday 18 October, 1,575 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were eight new positive tests," the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of 42 people have tested positive for the virus in seven rounds of testing since the new campaign began on Sept. 12.

There have been more than 750,000 COVID-19 infections and over 43,000 deaths in the United Kingdom, according to a Reuters tally.

