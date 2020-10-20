Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,077 COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday reported 1,077 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 117,594, according to the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.
Health officials have detected over 1,000 new infections daily since October 5. The country reported 915 new cases on Monday.
The death toll rose to 470 after four new deaths were reported on Tuesday.
The total number of recoveries was 110,313 after 1,502 new recoveries were detected.
Additionally, the health ministry announced that 112,196 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.
Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 14:09 - GMT 11:09