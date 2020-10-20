Rise in UAE coronavirus daily cases ‘normal’, expected to continue: Official

The rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the UAE over the past week is “normal and expected” and is part of the current “global pattern” as the world begins its gradual return to normalcy, spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, Dr. Farida al-Hosani said on Tuesday.

“The increase in the number of cases in the country during the last time period is not out of the ordinary. It is part of an increase witnessed by most countries of the world,” she said, according to state news agency WAM.

“The indicators monitored by the concerned authorities lead them to expect the continuation of this rise, which is a global pattern as a result of the gradual return to normalcy and resumption of activities in various sectors,” she added.

Since the beginning of October, the UAE has reported over a thousand COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. The country reported the highest daily toll since the beginning of the outbreak on October 17, with 1,538 cases.

Al-Hosani stressed the importance of tracking people who came into contact with infected individuals, to reduce the spread of the infection.

“Contact tracing and quarantining the contacts of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 helps reduce the spread of the disease in the next stage. I call on all members of society to adopt sound health habits and effectively contribute to facilitating the identification of contacts and following the health procedures provided in this regard,” she added.

The UAE’s current coronavirus tally stands at 117,594 COVID-19 confirmed cases, 110,313 recovered patients and 470 deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health.

