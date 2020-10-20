CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

US First Lady Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to ‘cough’

President Trump and first lady Melania board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 29, 2020. (Reuters/Carlos Barria)
AFP Tuesday 20 October 2020
President Donald Trump’s wife Melania is canceling a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally Tuesday due to a “lingering cough” following her infection with the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.

“Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

The first lady’s appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 20:27 - GMT 17:27

