US First Lady Melania Trump cancels rare campaign appearance due to ‘cough’

President Donald Trump’s wife Melania is canceling a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally Tuesday due to a “lingering cough” following her infection with the coronavirus, a spokeswoman said.
“Mrs Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today,” Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.
The first lady’s appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.
Last Update: Tuesday, 20 October 2020 KSA 20:27 - GMT 17:27