Coronavirus: India reports 54,044 new cases 717 deaths in the last 24 hours

India has recorded 54,044 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 7.65 million, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The world’s second most populous nation also has the second highest caseload, after the US, which has a total of 8.2 million.
India’s death toll from the virus stood at 115,914, with 717 deaths in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
Infections in India have been on the decline since a September peak, but experts have warned there could be a surge as the festival season approaches.
Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 08:03 - GMT 05:03