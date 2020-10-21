Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,538 new COVID-19 cases, in equal highest daily increase

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,538 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an increase from the previous days, announced the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Twitter.

NCEMA added that there had been two deaths from COVID-19 during the last day.

A further 1,501 people had recovered from the virus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The new cases were detected after authorities carried out 105,740 tests in a 24-hour period, explained NCEMA.

The Ministry of Health conducts 105,740 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,538 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,501 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/GUCTsXTwiP — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 21, 2020

Authorities have warned against complacency and urged the public to follow coronavirus precautionary rules, such as practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.

The UAE currently has a total of 119,132 cases, of which 111,814 have recovered, according to government figures.

Last Update: Wednesday, 21 October 2020 KSA 14:16 - GMT 11:16