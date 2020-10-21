Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,538 new COVID-19 cases, in equal highest daily increase

The United Arab Emirates reported 1,538 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, an increase from the previous days, announced the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) on Twitter.
The Ministry of Health conducts 105,740 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 1,538 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,501 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications.#CommitToWin pic.twitter.com/GUCTsXTwiP— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) October 21, 2020
