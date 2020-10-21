Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 405 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday detected 405 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the Kingdom to 343,373, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry also reported 445 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 329,715. Additionally, 18 deaths were recorded, making the death toll 5,235.

Medina remains the city with the highest number of daily COVID-10 cases in the country, with 92 cases reported Wednesday.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (405) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (18) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (445) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (329,715) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/jOkX2X17my — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) October 21, 2020

Mecca reported 44 coronavirus cases, while Riyadh had 34.

The Ministry of Health said there were 8,423 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 804 of which are critical cases.

While cases of the coronavirus in Saudi Arabia have decreased in recent weeks, the Kingdom could see a rise in infections if countermeasures are not followed, health minister Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah said on Monday.

Several countries are currently witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, largely due to people not adhering to preventative measures and not wearing a mask, the minister said.

