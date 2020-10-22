CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE detects highest daily COVID-19 tally with 1,578 in just 24 hours

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Thursday 22 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,578 new cases of the novel coronavirus – its highest daily tally yet – which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 120,710, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.

Health officials have detected over 1,000 new infections daily since October 5.

However, the rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases is “normal and expected” and is part of the current “global pattern” as the world begins its gradual return to normalcy, spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, Dr. Farida al-Hosani had said on Tuesday.

Two people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, raising the virus-related death toll in the country to 474.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries climbed to 113,364 after 1,550 people recovered from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45

