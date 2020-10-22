Coronavirus: UAE detects highest daily COVID-19 tally with 1,578 in just 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates recorded 1,578 new cases of the novel coronavirus – its highest daily tally yet – which brings the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 120,710, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.
آخر الإحصائيات حول إصابات فيروس كوفيد 19 في الإمارات— وزارة الصحة ووقاية المجتمع الإماراتية - MOHAP UAE (@mohapuae) October 22, 2020
The latest update of Coronavirus (Covid 19) in the UAE#نلتزم_لننتصر #التزامك_حياتك#ملتزمون_يا_وطن#كوفيد19#وزارة_الصحة_ووقاية_المجتمع_الإمارات#we_commit_until_we_succeed #covid19#mohap_uae pic.twitter.com/rfbULDl0tE
Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 13:45 - GMT 10:45