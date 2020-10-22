Third region in Italy to enforce curfew as coronavirus cases surge in Rome

Italy’s Lazio region, which includes the capital Rome, became the third in the country to institute a curfew on Wednesday, in an effort to contain dramatically rising coronavirus cases.

The new decree came after Italy reported 15,199 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, its highest ever one-day toll, as Europe battles a surge in coronavirus cases.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Signed late on Wednesday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza and Lazio President Nicola Zingaretti, the measure calls for a nighttime curfew from 11PM-5AM, beginning on Friday night for a period of 30 days.

On Tuesday, both the northern region of Lombardy, which includes the financial hub of Milan, and the South’s Campania announced similar nighttime curfews to begin this weekend.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said he does not envision another national lockdown like that which began in March and lasted more than two months but has said he could not rule out more limited ones.

The government recently imposed new country-wide regulations including a ban on amateur contact sports and school trips, and restricting bars and restaurants to table service after 6pm.

Nearly 37,000 people have died of Covid-19 in Italy since the virus claimed its first victim in late February.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Germany’s Minister of Health tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus: France's COVID-19 cases ramp up again, curfew effects still to be seen

Last Update: Thursday, 22 October 2020 KSA 00:06 - GMT 21:06