Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia again warns of $266 fine for ignoring countermeasures

Anyone who ignores coronavirus countermeasures, such as wearing a face mask in public or social distancing, will be issued a hefty fine of $266 (1,000 Saudi Riyal), Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior warned again on Thursday.

“A punishment will be issued to anyone who deliberately violates the precautionary and preventative measures… with a fine of 1,000 riyal ($266),” the interior ministry said on Twitter.

The violations include:

-not wearing a face mask

-not maintaining social distancing measures

-refusing to have your temperature checked upon entering a private or public facility

-not following protocols when your temperature rises to above 38 degrees Celsius

The interior ministry had initially issued the warning in May but said it was reaffirming its decision once again to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health had warned earlier this week that although the rate of infection in the Kingdom has been going down in recent weeks, the number of cases could rise again if people ignore preventative measures.

Several countries are currently witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections, largely due to hundreds of individuals not adhering to preventative measures and not wearing a mask, Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah said on Monday.

“We ask everyone to cooperate by applying health precautions and not being complacent. We are all in the same boat, and the failure of some affects everyone,” he said on Twitter.

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 11:03 - GMT 08:03