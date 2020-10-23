CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records under 400 new cases, 14 COVID-19 deaths

A Saudi national gets a nose swab for a coronavirus test at an immigration checkpoint at the Bahrain-Saudi border. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 23 October 2020
Saudi Arabia detects 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 330,578, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Fourteen people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which brings the virus-related death toll in the country to 5,264.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 330,578 after 397 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56

