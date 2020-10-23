Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records under 400 new cases, 14 COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia detects 383 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 330,578, the Ministry of Health announced on Friday.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (383) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (14) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (397) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (330,578) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/jUbIhVtu6m— و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) October 23, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 15:56 - GMT 12:56