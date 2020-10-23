CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Coronavirus: UAE continues to battle surge of infections as 1,563 new cases detected

A member of medical staff carries a swab tested in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Friday 23 October 2020
The United Arab Emirates continued to battle with a recent surge of coronavirus infections as it detected 1,563 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 122,273, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.

Health officials have detected over 1,000 new infections daily since October 5.

However, the rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases is “normal and expected” and is part of the current “global pattern” as the world begins its gradual return to normalcy, spokesperson for the UAE’s health sector, Dr. Farida al-Hosani had said on Tuesday.

One person died due to complications caused by COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the UAE to 475.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose to 115,068 after 1,704 people recovered from the coronavirus.

