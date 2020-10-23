Coronavirus: UAE continues to battle surge of infections as 1,563 new cases detected

The United Arab Emirates continued to battle with a recent surge of coronavirus infections as it detected 1,563 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 122,273, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Friday.
Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 15:16 - GMT 12:16