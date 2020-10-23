Coronavirus: US records second-highest single-day tally since outbreak began

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported in the United States on Thursday was the second highest on record, coming in just short of a midsummer peak as the spread of the novel coronavirus accelerates in nearly every region of the country.
Eight states set new records for single-day increases in cases, an ominous trend that is prompting some governors to issue new restrictions, including on bars and restaurants in some parts of Illinois. Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Utah all reported their biggest
daily increase in cases since the pandemic started.
Seven states reported record numbers of COVID-19 patients in thehospital: Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients in the Midwest reached 11,369 on Thursday, a record high for a seventh day in a row.
Dr. Jeff Pothof, an emergency medicine physician at University of Wisconsin Health in Madison, expressed worry about lack of compliance with public health measures in the state where some groups have challenged Democratic Governor Tony Evers' COVID-19 restrictions in court.
“If we don't get that and we have such tremendous prevalence of COVID-19 in our communities, I don't see a great way out of this,” Pothof said. “The picture isn't rosy.”
The Northeast remains the one region of the county without a significant surge in cases, but infections are trending higher there, forcing Boston public schools to shift to online only learning this week. Vermont is a bright spot with no hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 16 new cases on Thursday.
In New York state, which was devastated by the pandemic in the spring, movie theaters will open their doors to live audiences for the first time in months, albeit at 25 percent capacity and with restrictions. But in New York City, theaters would remain darkened for now, according to Governor Andrew Cuomo's directive.
Europe is also seeing a surge in cases and globally new infections hit a one-day record high of 423,290 on Wednesday.