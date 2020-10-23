India’s tally of coronavirus infections hits 7.8 mln, with 54,366 new cases

India’s coronavirus infections reached a total of 7.76 million, with 54,366 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday.
The world’s second-most populous country also has the world’s second-highest caseload, behind the United States, which has 8.3 million infections so far.
Deaths in India have been relatively low, with 117,306 mortalities from the coronavirus, out of which 690 were reported in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.
More than 41.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,133,635 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Last Update: Friday, 23 October 2020 KSA 11:53 - GMT 08:53