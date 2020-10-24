CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Algerian President Tebboune isolates after aides show coronavirus symptoms

Algeria's President Abdelmajid Tebboune praying during a ceremony to lay to rest the remains of 24 resistance fighters. (AFP)
AFP Saturday 24 October 2020
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune went into self-isolation on Saturday after “several” senior presidential and government officials showed symptoms of Covid-19, the presidency said.

Medical staff recommended the president, aged 74, isolate for five days, a statement read.

Algeria has officially recorded 55,630 novel coronavirus cases and 1,897 deaths since the start of its outbreak.

After a gradual reduction in the number of cases in past weeks, Algeria has seen a recent resurge.

Algerians vote on November 1 in a referendum on constitutional reforms, a flagship initiative of Tebboune.

Last Update: Saturday, 24 October 2020 KSA 18:59 - GMT 15:59

