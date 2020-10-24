Coronavirus: Poland’s President Duda tests positive for COVID-19

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda has tested positive for coronavirus, an aide said on Saturday, as the country faces a record rise in cases.
“Ladies and Gentlemen, as recommended President @AndrzejDuda was tested yesterday for the presence of coronavirus. The result turned out to be positive. The president is fine,” Blazej Spychalski, secretary of state in the president’s office, said on Twitter.
While it was unclear when Duda was infected, he had attended an investment forum in Tallinn on Monday where he met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev who later went into quarantine.
Poland went into a “red zone” lockdown on Saturday, including the partial closure of primary schools and restaurants.
The move came as the EU country of 38 million people saw a new 24-hour record of 13,632 coronavirus cases on Friday.
Poland’s national stadium is being transformed into a field hospital for Warsaw and the government is building temporary medical facilities elsewhere, as the surge in coronavirus cases strains healthcare facilities to breaking point.
